Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.08. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 41,603 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,536,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

