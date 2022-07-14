KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $49,368.00 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $51,633.12.
  • On Monday, May 2nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88.

KNBE opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,627,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 234,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

