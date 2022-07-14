Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Get Kincora Copper alerts:

Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kincora Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kincora Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.