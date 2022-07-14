KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $733.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

