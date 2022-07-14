Keybank National Association OH Has $42.48 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $42,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,875. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.19. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

