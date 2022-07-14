Keybank National Association OH Has $36.45 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of APD traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.72 and a 200 day moving average of $251.05. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

