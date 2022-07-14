Keybank National Association OH Has $33.59 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $99.60. 138,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

