Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 109,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 483,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,031. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

