Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $134.39. 27,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.33. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

