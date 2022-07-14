Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,634. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

