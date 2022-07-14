Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $158.73. 436,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.98 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

