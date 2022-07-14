Keybank National Association OH Buys 7,767 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,837. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

