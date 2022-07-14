Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT Lowered to €773.00 at Barclays

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €795.00 ($795.00) to €773.00 ($773.00) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Kering from €795.00 ($795.00) to €715.00 ($715.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kering from €700.00 ($700.00) to €706.00 ($706.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $745.20.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Kering has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $93.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

