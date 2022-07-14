Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

TSE:KEL traded down C$0.28 on Thursday, hitting C$5.06. 303,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,694. The stock has a market cap of C$962.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.15. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 283,600 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,812,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030,740 shares in the company, valued at C$121,606,428.60. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,475,320.53. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,167 shares of company stock worth $1,183,363.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

