Kattana Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $61,882.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00099001 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.