Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 126,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,527. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

