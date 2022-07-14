Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

IEI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 250,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average of $122.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

