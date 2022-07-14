Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average of $264.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

