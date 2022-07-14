Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.04. 1,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,585. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $223.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.