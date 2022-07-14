Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $175.62. 22,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.