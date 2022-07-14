Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Juva Life stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,010. Juva Life has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
Juva Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
