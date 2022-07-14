Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.14) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

JUP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 150 ($1.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.61) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.32).

Jupiter Fund Management stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136.90 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.32. The company has a market capitalization of £757.14 million and a PE ratio of 507.04. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 132.70 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,142.96).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

