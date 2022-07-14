JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $107.50

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.88.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.90. 3,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,650. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

