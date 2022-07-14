John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HTY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 24,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

