JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Up 4.2%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.38. 173,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,836,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.