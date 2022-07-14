JCP Investment Management LLC Invests $21.19 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,188,000. Kirby comprises about 15.1% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Kirby as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,603. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.