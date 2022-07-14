JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JAN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 19,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.85. JanOne has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 592.83%.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

