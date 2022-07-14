iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 8.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.44. 4,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 510,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 150,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,352,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,671 shares of company stock worth $18,681,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 757,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

