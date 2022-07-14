Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $48.67. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.