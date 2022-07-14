Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $77.17. 116,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

