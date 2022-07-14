Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $443,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,390,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,371. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.88. 5,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

