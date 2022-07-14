Islay Capital Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,838,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,602,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,029,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

