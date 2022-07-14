Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 239,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,649. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

