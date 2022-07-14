iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 48,435 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.60. 8,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

