iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,026. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.15 and a 200 day moving average of $255.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

