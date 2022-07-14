iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,962,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,504,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

OEF traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.25. 9,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,175. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

