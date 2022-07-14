iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $109.95

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.95 and last traded at $109.96, with a volume of 1837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

