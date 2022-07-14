iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $109.95

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.95 and last traded at $109.96, with a volume of 1837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.97.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.