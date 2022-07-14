iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Abundance Wealth Counselors’ 10th Largest Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $168.45. 1,848,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,258,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

