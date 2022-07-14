iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.35. 2,194,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47.

