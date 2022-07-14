iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Kabouter Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,575 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,883,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,226,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 98,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.