iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $76.39.

