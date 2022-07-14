iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.37

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 21527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 882,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

