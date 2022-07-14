iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 68,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 126,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 144.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 977,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,223,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

