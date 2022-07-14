iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Lifted by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.98. 699,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

