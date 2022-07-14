iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

