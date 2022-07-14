iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,817. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18.

