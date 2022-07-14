iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.6% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,024. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

