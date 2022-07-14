iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 480,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,071,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.