iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Increased by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 312.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLH stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.01. 12,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,866. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.