IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $236.00 at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.53.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.33. 14,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.